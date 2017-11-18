Spend this Christmas in New York with

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM!

Listen weekdays at 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm for your chance to win a trip to New York to see LCD SOUNDSYSTEM this Christmas at the Brooklyn Steele in Brooklyn!

These are the specific contest rules for “LCD SOUNDSYSTEM NYC NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 11/20/17 – 12/01/17. Listeners can qualify to win a Grand Prize trip to New York to see LCD Soundsystem by texting the correct keyword to 33986 when solicited shortly after 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm weekdays. Participants are limited to 3 attempts per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. The 96th text with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries when the contest closes, the most recent text received will be chosen as the qualifying winner. Qualifiers receive (2) tickets to the X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas concert on December 4th, 2017 at The Complex and qualify for the Grand Prize. Qualifiers will be notified via text and will be asked to reply with their Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Zip Code to claim their prize. Winners may claim their qualifying prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $60.00 and is provided by X96. At 6:00pm on Friday, December 1st, 2017 the contest will close and (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from qualifiers and notified by a member of the Promotions Department via phone call. Grand Prize includes: Round trip airfare for (2) from SLC to JFK leaving December 21st and returning December 23rd, (2) tickets to LCD Soundsystem on December 21st at Brooklyn Steele in Brooklyn NY, (2) nights hotel at the Redbury Hotel, and $1,000.00 spending cash. Ground transportation is not provided. Grand Prize winner will be required to provide their Full Name as it appears on their ID, Date of Birth, Email Address, Mailing Address, and Social Security and their guest to Broadway Media and Columbia Records for booking and tax purposes. Grand Prize has an estimated retail value of $2,500.00 and is provided by Columbia Records.