Boner of the Day for July 20th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE CHARLIE KIRK STATUE IS THAT IT’S JUST UGLY.

Sergio Furnari, an artist in New York, built a $100,000 life size statue of Charlie Kirk and no one wants to buy it. Furnari had thought the statue would raise millions of dollars. Instead, he’s received countless messages from people saying they plan to urinate on it. “I wasn’t a fan of Charlie,” Furnari said., “while he was alive…I thought, Well, this guy must be out of his mind.” Instead, Furnari said he made the statue in an effort to “exercise the first amendment” and to “commemorate a person.” Although he also seemed to be motivated by potential profits. He said he had expected unnamed wealthy figures to donate to him. He spent $100,000 on steel, resin and labor. Furnari has now set up an online fundraising campaign, hoping to raise $150,000, but potentially millions of dollars. Furnari also broke his foot working on the statue, after tripping over a roll of tape in his studio. “Is it cursed? Maybe. I don’t know.”

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Boner Candidate #2: HE HAS CLOSE TIES TO NEO-NAZI WHITE NATIONALISTS. AS A MATTER OF FACT…HIS DAUGHTER IS MARRIED TO ONE.

Republican Senate candidate, Mike Collins, has built an image as a combative Trump-aligned internet personality. Now we know his son-in-law, David Scheer, is a pro-White nationalist who shares antisemitic material and Nazi imagery on the internet. Scheer is featured in family photographs on Collins’ campaign website, attended Collins’ Senate primary victory party, helped produce promotional work for Collins, and is registered to vote at a Collins-owned property. Scheer has warned that White people were being “driven toward extinction” and said restoring White European descent would require “clearing our land of other people.” Sheer is also well known for his conspiracy’s about Jewish people claiming they own the media and use it to spread liberal rhetoric. Collins has not addressed any of the many questions regarding Scheer, but has clarified his unwavering support for Israel.

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Boner Candidate #3: THE MAN LOVES HIS MOUNTAIN DEW

A Kansas City man was trapped inside of a portable restroom after attempting to save a Mountain Dew bottle. The incident happened at a World Cup watch party where an employee for Patriot Portable Restrooms was collecting porta-pottys. The employee discovered a man inside one of the restrooms, who refused to leave. The employee flagged down a passing officer to request help. When the door was finally opened, they couldn’t see anyone, until a head popped out of the sewage tank. Firefighters were called and had to cut open the potty to free the man. The man said he climbed in to retrieve a Mountain Dew bottle dropped the night before. Damages totaled around $800.

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