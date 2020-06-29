Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cirque du Soleil filed bankruptcy today. In March, the circus company was forced to shut down productions all over the world, leaving 3,500 workers with no job. A group of existing investors will take over the company for $300 million as well as financially support the laid-off workers.

