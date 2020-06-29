Twitch Temporarily Blocks Trump

Twitch, the streaming service where viewers watch other people play video games, has temporarily banned President Donald Trump over what the Amazon-owned company has deemed “hateful conduct.”

Trump’s camp had rebroadcast portions of then-candidate Trump’s 2015 campaign launch. In that speech, the future President criticized people who illegally crossed the southern border into the United States. Twitch also flagged portions of Trump’s June 20 Tulsa rally.

Reddit bans about 2,000 subreddits that it says promote hate based on "identity or vulnerability," including "The_Donald," a popular community supportive of President Trumphttps://t.co/B7SBg4VKxH — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 29, 2020

A company spokesperson told Fox News that “Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed.”

Should social media be held to the same expectations of unbias-ness that people call for in the mainstream media? Could we see more social media options, based on user political leaning, where platforms lean left or right? Should Twitch have blocked the Trump account simply because they don’t play video games while scantily dressed?