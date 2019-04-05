College Students Use Scam To Score Thousands Of Free iPhones

Two college students in Oregon are accused of running a scam that scored them thousands of free iPhones from Apple. Prosecutors say Yangyang Zhou and Quan Jiang, two engineering students from China, would have counterfeit iPhones shipped to them from their home country. They would then send the fake phones, which couldn’t power on, into Apple for a free replacement. The duo received nearly 1,500 free iPhones this way, costing Apple nearly $900,000 in the process. Federal agents became hip to the scam after intercepting one of the shipments of fake iPhones in 2017.

