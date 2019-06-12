Come See a Live Lasik Procedure at Waite Vision

Waite Vision is excited to announce their next Live LASIK Lunch on Friday, June 28 at noon! They would love for you and a guest to join us. Come watch a LASIK procedure performed live and ask Dr. Aaron Waite and the patient any questions you may have regarding vision correction. Lunch will be served. Be ready to see for yourself just how easy and life-changing vision correction really is!
Have you been wanting to get rid of the contacts and glasses? Is this something you would be interested in? Simply click on the link to register…
Register for the Open House on June 28th and see a Lasik procedure. Reserve your spot now, seating is limited!
