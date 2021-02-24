Coming Soon: New, ‘Greener’ Mail Trucks

A new ‘greener’ version of the familiar U.S. Postal Service delivery trucks is coming soon.

The odd-looking vehicle sports a larger windshield, low hood, and will have both electric and gas-powered engines. Other features include 360-degree cameras, front and rear bumper sensors, and collision warnings.

The US Postal Service has unveiled a contact for its next-generation delivery vehicle, or NGDV. And when they start hitting the road in 2023, they may take some getting used to. The new van has a low engine compartment and hood and a very high windshield. https://t.co/1FlYhaPJj7 — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2021

It’s the first major update to USPS mail trucks in 30 years. The new vehicles will start to appear in 2023.

What do you think of the new design? What features would you include in a mail truck of the future?