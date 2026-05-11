Boner of the Day May 11th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: WE DON’T WORSHIP THE GOLDEN CALF WE WORSHIP THE DON COLOSSUS.

The president’s informal “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, wants to make it very clear to the public that the gold statue of Donald Trump in Miami is not a golden calf. According to the Torah, the Bible, and the Quran, the golden calf was a cult image made by the Israelites. In Hebrew, the incident is known as “the sin of the calf.” “Let me be clear: this is not a golden calf. We worship the Lord Jesus Christ and Him alone,” Pastor Burns wrote on Twitter. He’s technically right, in the most literal sense, the statue of Trump, which is named “Don Colossus” is not a golden calf. Despite the president calling it “The Real Deal – GOLD,” the Trump statue is not actually made of solid gold. “Don Colossus” is cast in bronze and covered in gold leaf, making it much, much less valuable. It is also obviously not a calf, as calves are baby cows, and the statue is certainly not a baby cow.

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Boner Candidate #2: DID JA GET THAT GUN I SENT YA?

The United States Postal Service is allowing concealed firearms to be mailed after nearly 100 years of it being illegal. In 1927, a law was passed to prevent the mailing of guns unless they were from licensed dealers. In January, the Department of Justice revisited the law, calling it unconstitutional and arguing that it violated the Second Amendment. Nevada Attorney General, Aaron Ford, said the rule change would undo the work states like Nevada have done to curb gun violence. Nevada experienced the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in 2017. Following the shooting, Nevada passed a law requiring state-administered background checks on most private gun sales or transfers. The executive branch does not have the authority to ignore a law Congress passed and the rule will override state gun laws. State laws include requirements like firearm safety courses, background searches and mental health history checks. Law enforcement will have to create a new tracking structure to account for firearms mailed through the postal service, which would place added burdens on state budgets. Ford and other attorney generals are urging the USPS to withdraw the proposed rule, saying it will make it easier for people convicted of felonies or domestic violence, to access firearms and that it’ll make it more difficult to solve gun crimes.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: ADAMS, SCHULTZ, COX…YOU MIGHT AS WELL HAVE JUST RUN HER OUT OF TOWN ON A RAIL.

Utah supreme court justice, Diana Hagen, resigns amid investigation into her relationship with an attorney who worked on the redistricting lawsuit. “I would love nothing more than to continue serving the people of Utah as a Supreme Court Justice, but I cannot do so without sacrificing the privacy and well-being of those I care about,” Hagen stated in her resignation letter. With her resignation, Utah political leaders, Speaker Schultz, Gov. Cox, and Senate President Adams said they would drop their demands for an investigation. Judicial watchdog groups are now heated, accusing them of forcing a respected justice out the door. “The legislature got what they wanted. They harassed a judge,” said Teneille Brown, the president of Co-Equal, a group that educates the public on the importance of an independent judiciary. Brown said the resignation of Hagen could result in fewer women and people from different backgrounds entering the field. “We all benefit when we have an independent judiciary. It’s your divorce, your eviction, your business contract. If you have just a political rubber stamp who’s doing whatever the political powerful elite want them to do then now you have three branches of government who are politicized,” Brown stated.

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