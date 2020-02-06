Coors Light Will Cover Dog Adoption Fees This Month

Coors Light wants to make your decision to rescue a dog even easier this month: they’ll cover the adoption fees. Until February 21st, all you have to do is text a photo of the receipt showing what you paid at the shelter for your new best friend and the beer brand will kick back up to $100 via Venmo. But you will have to hurry. The promotion is good for the first 1,000 participants who are of legal drinking age. Also, if you live in certain states, you’re out of luck. I looked through the rules and it doesn’t mention Utah is prohibited from this offer explicitly however I did see this: “VOID IN CALIFORNIA, LOUISIANA, PENNSYLVANIA, SOUTH DAKOTA, TEXAS, VIRGINIA, WEST VIRGINIA, AND WHERE PROHIBITED.” So ya know, that could be us.

