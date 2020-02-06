Woman who Killed Husband with Nail Clippers Denied Release from Jail

Lizzy Border, she ain’t! A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband using nail clippers has been denied release from jail. The decision, handed down Wednesday by a Millville judge, means 30-year-old Kathleen Ayala will remain behind bars until the completion of her murder trial. Ayala is accused in the January 12th murder of her husband, 35-year-old Axel Torres. Prosecutors say the two were arguing in their trailer when Ayala used the metal file on her nail clippers to stab Torres multiple times. He suffered stab wounds to his feet, hands, shoulders and left leg, they say.

Although she was initially charged with assault, Ayala’s charge was upgraded to murder when Torres died the following day. She faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

