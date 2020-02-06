British Man Shares his ‘Cure’ for Coronavirus

As health officials fervently work on developing a vaccine to fight the coronavirus, a British man living in China says he’s already beat them to the punch. He claims to have discovered a cure that doesn’t even require a prescription. Connor Reed, a 25-year-old English teacher who lives in Wuhan, tells the U.K.’s Sun he overcame the deadly virus by drinking hot whiskey and honey. “It’s an old fashioned remedy but it seemed to do the trick,” he says. Reed says after becoming infected by the virus about two months ago, “I thought I was going to die.” He was hospitalized for two weeks, during which time his symptoms didn’t appear to improve — until he self-medicated with the whiskey and honey.

