Keanu Reeves Seen In “Matrix 4” Set Videos

The fourth version of The Matrix has begun filming in San Francisco. Some people have posted videos and photos of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on the set of the highly anticipated sequel. In the photos, Reeves looks more John Wick than Neo. The next Matrix and John Wick films are scheduled to be released on the same day: May 21st, 2021.

Whoa! Keanu Reeves returns as Neo in Matrix 4 set videos.https://t.co/X3TySKzgzd pic.twitter.com/NbalPxVmwy — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 6, 2020