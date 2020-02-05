Zoo Offers Patrons a Chance to Feed ‘Ex-Lovers’ to Snakes

Just in time for Valentine’s Day: A Texas zoo is giving jilted lovers a chance to name a rat or a cockroach after their ex — which the zoo will then feed to a larger predator. As part of its “Cry Me a Cockroach” promotion, the San Antonio Zoo is charging patrons $5 to name a cockroach after a former lover and $25 to give the name to a rat. The roaches will be fed to one of a variety of animals, while the snakes will be consumed by snakes. The price includes an opportunity to watch each of the doomed creatures meet its demise. Purchasers will be able to watch live streams of their ex stand-ins as they’re devoured.

