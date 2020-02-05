Life

World’s First Cheese-Themed Hotel Suite Opens

Posted on

This might be the cheesiest hotel room in the world. And we mean that both ways. Open in London’s Camden district, the suite is dedicated to all things cheese. The wallpaper features wheels and wedges; the bedsheets look like a giant slice of Swiss; even the soaps are cheese shaped.
Cafe Rouge has outfitted the room with cheese cookbooks and cheese-themed board games, as well as arranging delivery from their restaurant next door. Sounds like somewhere you’d like to stay? The good news: it’s free. The bad: you’ll have to enter a lottery.

Comments
