Life

Edible Arrangements Sells Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Topped With Ghost Pepper Flakes

Posted on

Nothing expresses love like setting your partner’s face and mouth on fire. That seems to be the idea behind Edible Arrangements’ latest offering. The company has kicked up the heat just in time for Valentine’s Day, selling a limited edition of their chocolate-covered strawberries topped with ghost pepper flakes. Edible Arrangements notes that while the pepper is more than 100 times hotter than a jalapeño, there’s an endorphin and dopamine rush that comes along with the spicy sensation. You can begin placing orders for the special Love on Fire Box on Monday. It starts at $19.99.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top