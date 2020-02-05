Edible Arrangements Sells Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Topped With Ghost Pepper Flakes

Nothing expresses love like setting your partner’s face and mouth on fire. That seems to be the idea behind Edible Arrangements’ latest offering. The company has kicked up the heat just in time for Valentine’s Day, selling a limited edition of their chocolate-covered strawberries topped with ghost pepper flakes. Edible Arrangements notes that while the pepper is more than 100 times hotter than a jalapeño, there’s an endorphin and dopamine rush that comes along with the spicy sensation. You can begin placing orders for the special Love on Fire Box on Monday. It starts at $19.99.

Edible Arrangements Is Selling Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Topped With Ghost Pepper Flakes And They're Only For The Brave https://t.co/86vRtpfYwj — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) February 4, 2020