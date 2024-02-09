X96’s Alternative Valentine’s GIft Guide

Homepage Feature 3

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Music Lovers

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to show your significant other how much you care with a thoughtful gift. For those whose hearts beat in rhythm to their favorite tunes, we’ve compiled an exclusive guide that hits all the right notes. From unique collectibles to high-quality musical gear, find the perfect present to make your music-loving Valentine’s day. Many of the links are promotional.

 

1. Fender Blues DeVille Harmonicas – 3-Pack with Case

For the traveler who loves to play, these Fender Blues DeVille harmonicas are a hit. Portable, fun, and encased in a beautiful black and gold design, they’re perfect for music-making on the go. With phosphor bronze reeds and a moisture-resistant ABS comb, these harmonicas blend beauty with playability.

 

Click here for purchase information

2. Sonic Youth: The Life And Times Of Thurston Moore Paperback

Dive into the life of Thurston Moore, the iconic Sonic Youth guitarist, with this compelling read. Released on June 9, 2023, it’s a thoughtful gift for fans of the band and music history buffs alike.

 

Purchase Here

3. Nirvana’s In Utero (33 1/3 Series)

For a deep dive into Nirvana’s groundbreaking album, “In Utero,” gift this insightful book from the 33 1/3 series. It’s a must-have for any Nirvana fan and a great addition to any music lover’s collection. You’ll learn all about the recording process for this seminal album.

 

Purchase Here

Also, the 33 1/3 is an expansive series focusing on classic albums. Here are some other releases about classic albums.

They are quick reads from some the the best music writers. Check out their full list here.

 

4. In Utero (30th Anniversary LP+10 inch)

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s “In Utero” with this special LP edition. It’s an essential collector’s item that brings the raw energy of Nirvana into your home vinyl collection. Available here

 

In Utero (30th Anniversary LP+10 inch)

In Utero (30th Anniversary LP+10 inch)

5. Linkin Park – ‘Meteora’ Boxset

2023 marks a significant year for vinyl lovers, with reissues of legendary albums like Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’

MeteoraLimited Edition, 20th Anniversary Edition, Deluxe Edition Box Set

Meteora – Limited Edition, 20th Anniversary Edition, Deluxe Edition Box Set

 

6. teenage engineering Pocket Operator PO-20 Arcade Synthesizer and Sequencer

Inspire your Valentine with this innovative arcade synth, perfect for crafting unique beats and melodies. Check it out on Amazon for a gift that keeps on giving. It fits in your hand or pocket, for on the go music creation.

 

teenage engineering Pocket Operator PO-20 Arcade Synthesizer and Sequencer

teenage engineering Pocket Operator PO-20 Arcade Synthesizer and Sequencer

Or go huge and splurge on their flagship product, the OP-1 Field. A gorgeously designed synth/sampler/sequencer.

teenage engineering OP-1 field portable synthesizer, sampler and drum machine with built-in speaker, microphone, effects and vocoder

teenage engineering OP-1 field portable synthesizer, sampler and drum machine with built-in speaker, microphone, effects and vocoder

 

Check out teenage engineering’s full line of innovative music production products.

 

7. SHUAXI Vinyl Record Coasters

Add a touch of retro charm with these vinyl record coasters. They’re not just practical; they’re a nod to the golden age of music. Grab them here

 

SHUAXI Vinyl Record Coasters for Drinks

SHUAXI Vinyl Record Coasters for Drinks

 

8. Funko Pop! Rocks: Blink-182, 3 Pack

Celebrate punk rock with these Blink-182 Funko Pop! figures. They’re a fun addition to any collection and a great way to show some love for one of the most iconic bands of the 90s.

Funko Pop! Rocks: Blink-182, 3 Pack

Funko Pop! Rocks: Blink-182, 3 Pack

 

9. Laurence King Genius Music Playing Cards

Deal a hand of musical genius with these beautifully designed playing cards. Each card features a legendary musician, making it a perfect gift for music lovers who appreciate the classics. Available here

 

Laurence King Genius Music Playing Cards

Laurence King Genius Music Playing Cards

 

Laurence King Genius Music Playing Cards

Laurence King Genius Music Playing Cards

 

10. Curepedia: An A-Z of The Cure Hardcover 

“Curepedia” presents an exhaustive and unparalleled biography of Robert Smith and his band, The Cure, detailing their journey over four decades through a comprehensive A to Z format. This definitive guide delves deep, promising new insights and information that will captivate fans as they eagerly anticipate the band’s next album.
Having established themselves as a colossal force in rock music, The Cure’s legacy spans over 40 years, highlighted by 12 studio albums and global stadium tours, including the recent sold-out shows across North America in Spring/Summer 2023. The Cure’s profound impact echoes through a diverse range of bands, from Twilight Sad to Interpol to My Chemical Romance, cementing their place in music history. Purchase here.

11. Taschen ‘Art Record Covers’ Coffee Table Book

For the art and music aficionado, this coffee table book showcases the most iconic record covers in history. It’s a visual feast and a conversation starter for any gathering.

 

'Art Record Covers' Coffee Table Book

‘Art Record Covers’ Coffee Table Book

 

12. Unique Music and Utah Gifts for Music Enthusiasts

For those who love to wear their music on their sleeves (or walls), consider gifting unique art and apparel:

  • Bryce Canyon Vintage Tile Pattern Poster: A beautiful addition to any room, offering a touch of vintage elegance and a nod to the old money aesthetic. Available at Redbubble

 

  • Isaac Hayes Watercolor Portrait Hoodie: Combine style and music history with this striking hoodie featuring a watercolor portrait of the legendary Isaac Hayes. Find it on Redbubble

 

  • Vibrant Retro Bryce Canyon Pattern Socks: Step up your gift game with these unique socks, showcasing a vibrant retro Bryce Canyon pattern for the rock and nature enthusiast. Grab them here

 

Closing Thoughts

This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the ordinary and choose a gift that resonates with the heart and soul of your music-loving partner. Whether it’s a piece of music history, a tool for creative expression, or a wearable piece of art, these gifts are sure to hit the right chord and make your Valentine’s celebration unforgettable.

Remember, the best gifts are those given with thought and love. Happy Valentine’s Day!

