X96’s Alternative Valentine’s GIft Guide

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Music Lovers
Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to show your significant other how much you care with a thoughtful gift. For those whose hearts beat in rhythm to their favorite tunes, we’ve compiled an exclusive guide that hits all the right notes. From unique collectibles to high-quality musical gear, find the perfect present to make your music-loving Valentine’s day. Many of the links are promotional.
1. Fender Blues DeVille Harmonicas – 3-Pack with Case
For the traveler who loves to play, these Fender Blues DeVille harmonicas are a hit. Portable, fun, and encased in a beautiful black and gold design, they’re perfect for music-making on the go. With phosphor bronze reeds and a moisture-resistant ABS comb, these harmonicas blend beauty with playability.
2. Sonic Youth: The Life And Times Of Thurston Moore Paperback
Dive into the life of Thurston Moore, the iconic Sonic Youth guitarist, with this compelling read. Released on June 9, 2023, it’s a thoughtful gift for fans of the band and music history buffs alike.
3. Nirvana’s In Utero (33 1/3 Series)
For a deep dive into Nirvana’s groundbreaking album, “In Utero,” gift this insightful book from the 33 1/3 series. It’s a must-have for any Nirvana fan and a great addition to any music lover’s collection. You’ll learn all about the recording process for this seminal album.
Also, the 33 1/3 is an expansive series focusing on classic albums. Here are some other releases about classic albums.
- Radiohead – OK Computer
- Talking Heads – Fear of Music
- Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine
- Lou Reed – Transformer
- Pearl Jam – Vs.
- The Pixies – Doolittle
- Fugazi – In on the Kill Taker
- Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures
- LCD Soundsystem – Sound of Silver
- Pavement – Wowee Zowee
They are quick reads from some the the best music writers. Check out their full list here.
4. In Utero (30th Anniversary LP+10 inch)
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s “In Utero” with this special LP edition. It’s an essential collector’s item that brings the raw energy of Nirvana into your home vinyl collection. Available here
5. Linkin Park – ‘Meteora’ Boxset
2023 marks a significant year for vinyl lovers, with reissues of legendary albums like Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’
6. teenage engineering Pocket Operator PO-20 Arcade Synthesizer and Sequencer
Inspire your Valentine with this innovative arcade synth, perfect for crafting unique beats and melodies. Check it out on Amazon for a gift that keeps on giving. It fits in your hand or pocket, for on the go music creation.
Or go huge and splurge on their flagship product, the OP-1 Field. A gorgeously designed synth/sampler/sequencer.
Check out teenage engineering’s full line of innovative music production products.
7. SHUAXI Vinyl Record Coasters
Add a touch of retro charm with these vinyl record coasters. They’re not just practical; they’re a nod to the golden age of music. Grab them here
8. Funko Pop! Rocks: Blink-182, 3 Pack
Celebrate punk rock with these Blink-182 Funko Pop! figures. They’re a fun addition to any collection and a great way to show some love for one of the most iconic bands of the 90s.
9. Laurence King Genius Music Playing Cards
Deal a hand of musical genius with these beautifully designed playing cards. Each card features a legendary musician, making it a perfect gift for music lovers who appreciate the classics. Available here
10. Curepedia: An A-Z of The Cure Hardcover
11. Taschen ‘Art Record Covers’ Coffee Table Book
For the art and music aficionado, this coffee table book showcases the most iconic record covers in history. It’s a visual feast and a conversation starter for any gathering.
12. Unique Music and Utah Gifts for Music Enthusiasts
For those who love to wear their music on their sleeves (or walls), consider gifting unique art and apparel:
- Bryce Canyon Vintage Tile Pattern Poster: A beautiful addition to any room, offering a touch of vintage elegance and a nod to the old money aesthetic. Available at Redbubble
- Isaac Hayes Watercolor Portrait Hoodie: Combine style and music history with this striking hoodie featuring a watercolor portrait of the legendary Isaac Hayes. Find it on Redbubble
- Vibrant Retro Bryce Canyon Pattern Socks: Step up your gift game with these unique socks, showcasing a vibrant retro Bryce Canyon pattern for the rock and nature enthusiast. Grab them here
Closing Thoughts
This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the ordinary and choose a gift that resonates with the heart and soul of your music-loving partner. Whether it’s a piece of music history, a tool for creative expression, or a wearable piece of art, these gifts are sure to hit the right chord and make your Valentine’s celebration unforgettable.
Remember, the best gifts are those given with thought and love. Happy Valentine’s Day!