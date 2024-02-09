X96’s Alternative Valentine’s GIft Guide

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Music Lovers

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to show your significant other how much you care with a thoughtful gift. For those whose hearts beat in rhythm to their favorite tunes, we’ve compiled an exclusive guide that hits all the right notes. From unique collectibles to high-quality musical gear, find the perfect present to make your music-loving Valentine’s day. Many of the links are promotional.

1. Fender Blues DeVille Harmonicas – 3-Pack with Case

For the traveler who loves to play, these Fender Blues DeVille harmonicas are a hit. Portable, fun, and encased in a beautiful black and gold design, they’re perfect for music-making on the go. With phosphor bronze reeds and a moisture-resistant ABS comb, these harmonicas blend beauty with playability.

2. Sonic Youth: The Life And Times Of Thurston Moore Paperback

Dive into the life of Thurston Moore, the iconic Sonic Youth guitarist, with this compelling read. Released on June 9, 2023, it’s a thoughtful gift for fans of the band and music history buffs alike.