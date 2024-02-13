Pearl Jam | New Album and Tour

Pearl Jam | Shutterstock

Pearl Jam Rocks the Globe with New Tour, Album Announcements

Pearl Jam is hitting the road again and bringing new music to fans worldwide. The rock legends are set to release their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, on April 19, through Monkeywrench/Republic. Accompanying this much-anticipated album release, the band has also unveiled the world tour dates, promising an electrifying set of performances across the globe.

Listeners got a sneak peek of the album with the release of its title track, showcasing the band’s undiminished energy and creativity. Fans can dive into the new sound that Dark Matter promises right now. Listen to the new song below.

A Swift Creation

The journey to Dark Matter was a whirlwind of creativity and dedication. The band spent three intense weeks at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La in Malibu, pouring their hearts and souls into the album’s creation. Andrew Watt, known for his work on Eddie Vedder’s 2022 hit album Earthling, stepped in as the producer, bringing a fresh perspective and deep understanding of Pearl Jam’s musical journey.

Bassist Jeff Ament praised Watt’s approach, highlighting his detailed knowledge of the band’s history and individual musicianship. “His excitement was contagious,” Ament marveled, reflecting on Watt’s ability to reference the band’s past work with astounding accuracy.

Frontman Eddie Vedder shared his thoughts on the band’s creative process, emphasizing the importance of meaningful output. “We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful,” Vedder stated, confidently adding, “I think this is our best work.”

Touring the World

Pearl Jam’s world tour is as ambitious as their new album, spanning nine countries and 25 cities over six months. The adventure begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 4, taking the band through the United States and Europe, and wrapping up in Sydney, Australia, on November 21. Fans can look forward to a mix of outdoor baseball stadium shows, arena gigs, and appearances at major festivals like Mad Cool and NOS Alive. Unfortunately, no show scheduled in Salt Lake yet.

The tour promises to be a thrilling showcase of Pearl Jam’s new music and classic hits, marking another chapter in the band’s storied career. Check out the full list of tour dates and prepare for an unforgettable live music experience with one of rock’s most enduring and beloved bands.

Full Tour

05-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

05-06 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

05-10 Portland, OR – Moda Center

05-13 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

05-16 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

05-18 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

05-21 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

05-22 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

05-25 Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival

05-28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

05-30 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

06-22 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

06-25 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

06-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07-02 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

07-03 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

07-06 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-08 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07-11 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-13 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival

08-22 Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08-26 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

08-29 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

08-31 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

09-03 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-07 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-12 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

09-15 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

09-17 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

11-08 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium

11-13 Gold Coast, Australia – Heritage Bank Stadium

11-16 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11-21 Sydney, Australia – Giants Stadium

More from X96