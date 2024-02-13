Pearl Jam | New Album and Tour

Pearl Jam Rocks the Globe with New Tour, Album Announcements
Pearl Jam is hitting the road again and bringing new music to fans worldwide. The rock legends are set to release their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, on April 19, through Monkeywrench/Republic. Accompanying this much-anticipated album release, the band has also unveiled the world tour dates, promising an electrifying set of performances across the globe.
Listeners got a sneak peek of the album with the release of its title track, showcasing the band’s undiminished energy and creativity. Fans can dive into the new sound that Dark Matter promises right now. Listen to the new song below.
A Swift Creation
The journey to Dark Matter was a whirlwind of creativity and dedication. The band spent three intense weeks at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La in Malibu, pouring their hearts and souls into the album’s creation. Andrew Watt, known for his work on Eddie Vedder’s 2022 hit album Earthling, stepped in as the producer, bringing a fresh perspective and deep understanding of Pearl Jam’s musical journey.
Bassist Jeff Ament praised Watt’s approach, highlighting his detailed knowledge of the band’s history and individual musicianship. “His excitement was contagious,” Ament marveled, reflecting on Watt’s ability to reference the band’s past work with astounding accuracy.
Frontman Eddie Vedder shared his thoughts on the band’s creative process, emphasizing the importance of meaningful output. “We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful,” Vedder stated, confidently adding, “I think this is our best work.”
Touring the World
Pearl Jam’s world tour is as ambitious as their new album, spanning nine countries and 25 cities over six months. The adventure begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 4, taking the band through the United States and Europe, and wrapping up in Sydney, Australia, on November 21. Fans can look forward to a mix of outdoor baseball stadium shows, arena gigs, and appearances at major festivals like Mad Cool and NOS Alive. Unfortunately, no show scheduled in Salt Lake yet.
The tour promises to be a thrilling showcase of Pearl Jam’s new music and classic hits, marking another chapter in the band’s storied career. Check out the full list of tour dates and prepare for an unforgettable live music experience with one of rock’s most enduring and beloved bands.
Full Tour
05-04 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
05-06 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
05-10 Portland, OR – Moda Center
05-13 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
05-16 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
05-18 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
05-21 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
05-22 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
05-25 Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival
05-28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
05-30 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
06-22 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park
06-25 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
06-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07-02 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
07-03 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
07-06 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07-08 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
07-11 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
07-13 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
08-22 Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08-26 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
08-29 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
08-31 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
09-03 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
09-07 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09-09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09-12 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
09-15 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
09-17 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
11-08 Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium
11-13 Gold Coast, Australia – Heritage Bank Stadium
11-16 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
11-21 Sydney, Australia – Giants Stadium