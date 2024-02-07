The Decemberists New Single | Listen

The Decemberists | Shutterstock

The Decemberists Drop New Single & Announce Tour

After a six-year hiatus, The Decemberists are stirring the indie/folk/whimsical-core scenes. Their latest single, “Burial Ground,” marks their grand return, featuring the talents of James Mercer from The Shins. This collaboration, alongside co-producer Tucker Martine, bridges the gap since their 2018 release, I’ll Be Your Girl. Fans, get ready; this track is a must-listen, especially at Renaissance Festivals or in the privacy of your own soundproof room. Or at their performance at the Sandy Amphitheater with Ratboys. Find more details below.

Hitting the Road

To celebrate their comeback, The Decemberists have unveiled plans for an extensive North American tour. Kicking off on April 30 in Kingston, New York, the tour promises a spring and summer filled with live music, concluding on August 3 in Troutdale, Oregon.

Indie rockers Ratboys will warm up the crowd at each show, with a special appearance by The Head and the Heart on July 12 in Bend, Oregon. Moreover, this lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for all who attend. No word if flannel, thick-frame glasses, or a leg of lamb will be included with the standard tickers or VIP passes. Definitely, find ticket information here.

The Decemberists 2024 Tour:

7/20 Kingston, NY, Ulster Performing Arts Center

5/2 Boston, MA, Roadrunner

5/3 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

5/6 Toronto, Ontario, Queen Elizabeth Theatre at Exhibition Place

5/7 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

5/8 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/10 Washington, D.C., The Anthem

5/11 Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

5/12 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

5/14 Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre

5/15 Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

5/17 St Louis, MO, The Pageant

5/18 Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater

5/19 St Paul, MN, Palace Theatre

5/21 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed

5/22 Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/24 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

7/12 Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/13 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

7/14 Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether

7/18 San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

7/19 Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre

7/20 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

7/22 Santa Fe, NM, The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

7/23 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom

7/24 Sandy, UT, Sandy Amphitheater

7/26 Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

7/27 Spokane, WA, Spokane Pavilion

7/29 Vancouver, British Columbia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/3 Troutdale, OR, McMenamins Edgefield

8/25 London, England, Victoria Park (All Points East)

Beyond the Music

In brief, tt’s not just about the tunes for The Decemberists’ frontman, Colin Meloy. In the interim since I’ll Be Your Girl, Meloy has not only penned several children’s and young adult novels but also seen his Wildwood Chronicles (paid link) series set for a film adaptation. Furthermore, this project boasts a star-studded cast, including Mahershela Ali, Carey Mulligan, Maya Erskine, Jermaine Clement, Tom Waits, and Angela Bassett. Clearly, Meloy’s creativity knows no bounds.

More stuff from X96