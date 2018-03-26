Corey O’Brien Concert and Event Calendar | March 28th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

•Green Pig Gives Comedy Show

I love the animals and you love the animals, so help the animals and have a great time while doing it. The Green Pig Gives Comedy Showcase is back with another show, this time donations will be going to The Humane Society of Utah! Comedians Bryan McDonnell, Abi Harrison, and Guy Seidel will be lighting up the stage. Be there! Tickets are available at the door. The show starts at 7:30 but will definitely want to get there early! 21+ Event!





•Matt and Kim at The Depot

The ever-loving, two-piece party starters return to Salt Lake. Matt and Kim are bringing along Cruisr, and Twinkids. Matt and Kim are touring on the upcoming album, Almost Everyday that will be out this spring.

•9th & 9th Adult Easter Egg Hunt

In the proper mantra of the 9th & 9th area: seen, not heard. This is an adult Easter Egg hunt kicking off at Liberty Tap House that will run from noon until midnight or until all the eggs are found, ya drunkards. Eggs will be hidden in & around participating 9th & 9th businesses and will be filled with giveaways, gift-cards, coupons, goodies & more!

•Jake Bugg at The State Room

Mr. Bugg broke onto the scene in 2013 with the song “Lightning Bolt.” Comparisons to Bob Dylan followed. You can decide on that one for yourself, but a great show, no doubt.

