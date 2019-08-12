Corey O’Brien’ Concert and Event Calendar | Week of August 14th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Lord Huron at Red Butte Gardens

Another sold-out Red Butte Garden concert, I know. Why would I even mention it? Well, timing mostly. School is about to start up again and you could forgo tuition and just buy a pair of scalped tickets to this show and then you won’t have to bother with any of those pesky classes at the U. Think of all the free time you’ll have to tell people how great the folk-rock stylings of theLord Huron show were.

• Davis County Fair

Like all events these days, they are asking us to all do that thing we used to do when we were 8-years-old: wear a superhero costume. Otherwise, you’ve got funnel cakes, ride, 5k (don’t trip on your cape), pet shows, cars shows, and all the fair-stuff you love! The fair runs through the 17th.

• Lost 80’s Live at Sandy Amphitheatre

Now with beer! The good news is they are no longer lost. They’ve been found and they will be herded into Sandy’s premiere amphitheater. Featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The Vapors, Boys Don’t Cry, The Escape Club, Real Life, and Farrington & Mann. How about that?

• SLC Busker Fest 2019 at Regent Street

Vaudville in 2019, well I’ll be! This event celebrates Salt Lake’s past with musicians, dancers, hula-hoopers, jugglers, and comedy! Performers will be featured on Regent Street and Main Street. It’s a free and open event with donation gladly accepted by the performers. There will be places to get an adult beverage as well.

• Fourth Street Film Festival at Brewvies

“Fourth Street Clinic is excited to present the third annual film festival! The only film festival in Utah geared toward exploring topics and issues of homelessness, the Fourth Street Film Festival will take you into the minds and hearts of those experiencing homelessness and provide a glimpse of what relief can and needs to be given.” Proceeds go to the Fourth Street Clinic and the price includes cocktail and dinner. 21+

The 2019 Fourth Street Film Festival explores with film and panel discussion the nuances of homelessness and how the community can empower the vulnerable populations trying to find stability. Buy tickets now: https://t.co/aEcT02Fs0n #utpol #SaltLakeCity #utah #utahfilm pic.twitter.com/x4e9qd24Oa — Fourth Street Clinic (@4thStreetClinic) July 16, 2019

• Phantogram and Bob Moses at Ogden Amphitheatre

Only 4 more shows to go after this one, but what a show this one is. There are still tickets available, but, you know…that can change fast. If you’ve never gone and enjoyed an Ogden Twilight show, you should really change that.

• 10 Annual Utah Beer Festival

You’ve been practicing for this all summer. From beer gardens to beer battles to camping. Salt Lake City Weekly’s Utah Beer Festival has come a long way from its start at the City-County Building, but then again, so has Utah. Over 200 beer and ciders will be available to sample. VIP available as well if you take beer that seriously that includes food and beer pairings and access to the VIP lounge. If you have fun today…go back on Saturday for more (Royal Bliss is performing that evening)!

• Oktoberfest at Snowbird

No, you aren’t on crazy pills…or maybe you are. However, if it seems like there has been a lot of beer activities going on this summer, that’s because there are. That means we’re on the right side of history. It also means that it is a good year for Snowbird to kick off Oktoberfest a year early. Radio From Hell bill be broadcasting live from 6 to 10 am on Friday morning. One of the largest festivals in Utah (and the most times the chicken dance is performed) you can enjoy Oktoberfest today through October 20th every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. BROST!

• Confetti Reunion 2019 at Area 51

It was the days of private clubs. X96 was KJQ and we were just getting to know who some guy named Trent Reznor was. Times were simpler.

• Nitro World Games at Utah Motorsports Campus

Back to Utah with Nitro Rallycross, FMX Best Trick, and Moto Quarterpipe! Plus, the newly added RSD Super Hooligan National Championship! Created by Nitro Circus and action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro World Games pushes the limits of action sports competition. Don’t miss out!

• Ride for Fallen Officers

Join us Sunday, August 18th at 10 am at Timpanogos Harley Davidson for a motorcycle ride to honor all of those who have fallen in the line of duty. Registration can be done prior to the event by going to utahsfallen.org. Each registration includes a Marley’s famous pancake breakfast and a ride pin and patch. Join us for a memorable experience August 18th Honoring and Remembering all of Utah’s fallen officers.

• 311, Dirty Heads, and Dreamers at USANA Amphitheatre

The 311 show rolls through town on their annual trek across the country making a stop with Dirty Heads and Dreamers. Life’s a bowl a punch, go ahead and spike it, I guess. I really wish I could go back in time and rethink my high school yearbook photos. That’s all I can think about as I type this.

What a week!

