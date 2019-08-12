Olive Garden Is Selling 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes

How would you like to eat at Olive Garden for free for the rest of your life? You’ll have the opportunity to grab the chance. This Thursday, Olive Garden will sell 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes to the restaurant. This goes along with their yearly Never Ending Pasta Pass sale where you can get unlimited meals for 9 weeks.

The lifetime passes will be offered to 50 people who pay $100 for the Pasta Pass. If you are selected to get truly unlimited salad and breadsticks, you’ll have to be ready to pay $500 total. The sale hits at 2:00 pm Eastern on this Thursday, August 15th. There are 24,000 Pasta Passes available and they usually sell out quickly.

The rumors are true: Our Lifetime #PastaPass goes on sale this Thursday. Are you freaking out? We are freaking out!!! pic.twitter.com/l8k0TCNtpr — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 12, 2019