Quentin Tarantino Wants To Make A Horror Movie

Quentin Tarantino wants to up the scare factor. In an interview promoting his current film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Tarantino said, “If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie.” He continued, “I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film.” In the past, Tarantino said that he would make 10 films and then stop. There have also been rumors that his next film could be a Star Trek film…but, eh. Doubt it.

