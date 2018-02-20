Corey O’Brien Concert and Event Calendar | Week of February 21st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Judah and the Lion at In the Venue

Out of Nashville, Tennessee, Judah and the Lion bring their Gonig to Mars tour to In the Venue for this all-ages show.

•Mac Sabbath at Urban Lounge

Ronald Osbourne; Slayer MacCheeze; Grimalice; Catburglar…it’s literally everything you asked for in a McDonald’s metal parody band on Wednesday night.

•Matisyahu at Park City Live

For my ears, I’ll only listen to his Live at Stubbs album. My rule with reggae is the whiter, the worse. Yeah yeah yeah…I know, “shut up Corey.” Either way, he’ll be at PC Live, which is always great no matter the show, the venue is solid and with the freshly fallen gnar, you’ll really have a reason to stay the weekend!

•Ari Shaffir at Wiseguys Downtown

Part of the Joe Rogan Pack as most people were probably introduced to him, to his podcast, Skeptic Tank, to his Netflix specials, and his Comedy Central appearances he has become more and more in-demand and is playing tonight through the 24th at Wiseguys downtown.

•A Day to Remember, Papa Roach, and more at The Saltair

Yes! But take your earplugs, so ya mom doesn’t worry so much. This is a big show! A Day to Remember, Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, and The Devil Wears Prada all in one place for one night only! Also, as of this posting, the show is about 90% sold out, so you better get those tix quick.

