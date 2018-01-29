Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of January 31, 2018

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Reverend Horton Heat at The Depot

My fondest memory of the Rev is seeing him about 12 years ago at Tower Theatre. Right before the encore, someone tossed something on stage at the bass player, Jimbo, well, The Rev looked down at the kid, flipped him off and exclaimed, “Fuck the rich kids. It’s always the fucking rich kids.” I always loved that because, I myself, was not a rich kid. Anyway, The Rev and I are old and I am still not a rich kid. I still can’t surf, either.

•The USA Climbing Bouldering Open National Championship at Salt Palace

You really couldn’t be more from Utah if this gets you a little turned on. If you’re over 30 you have to have a climbing gym membership, so this is the natural progression. Really though, those are some strong fingers. Runs through Saturday.

•Christina P at Wiseguys

Not only does Christina P. have one of the funniest special on Netflix of the last year she currently has a feud going on with her husband, Tom Segura, over which of them is dirtier. Aside from that, she also hosts her That’s Deep Bro podcast and co-hosts Your Mom’s House podcast with said hubby. This will be a great show. Catch Christina P. tonight or tomorrow at Wiseguys at The Gateway.

•Superbowl Sunday at Brewvies

$3 drafts, huge movie screen and half off nachos and wings! Hell yeah! Plus, you really should enjoy Brewvies before Deadpool 2 comes out this summer and Utah tries to shut them down again. 21+

•Of Mice and Men at The Complex

Mice are probably better. Anyway, they are bringing along Blessthefall, Fire from the Gods, and MSCW.

•The Killer at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Yes, as of this post there are still tickets left. The Killers are touring on their latest album, Wonderful, Wonderful. Aside from that, what more can I say about The Killers that X96 hasn’t been saying since the early 2000s?

