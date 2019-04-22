Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 24th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Com Truise at Metro Music Hall

In a long line of spoonerisms, this one is a fine one. DJ Com Truise gets you over the hump on Metro for this 21+ show along with Jack Grace and ginla.

• I Don’t Know How But They Found Me at In The Venue

You know Dallon Weekes from The Brobeck and more likely, Panic! at the Disco. That means you should really know about his latest project with Ryan Seamen.

• 40 Oz. to Freedom at The State Room

A Sublime tribute…yeah, I can’t think of anything more unnecessary, either. However, I love going to The State Room, so I am torn on this one.

• Wasatch Comic Con at Valley Fair Mall

You’re going to get the most out of your cosplay this year. That’s for sure. Wasatch Comic Con focuses on creators and runs today and tomorrow, featuring a variety of artist and authors.

• Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco, and Music Festival at Utah State Fairpark

The Offspring, tacos, Sum 41, beer, The Vandals, more tacos! More band, beer, and yes, tacos. Who needs the Warped Tour? Not this beer drinker and taco eater. Also, wrestling! Add on Black Flag, Strung Out, and The Dwarves – now that’s a Saturday. Why the hell would you do anything else?

• SWMRS at The Complex

Okay, so there is actually another good show tonight. Touring on their new album, “Berkley’s on Fire”, Oakland’s SWMRS are bringing along Beach Goons, and Destroy Boys (better than the La Croix Bois – I’m told).

• The 1975 at the UCCU Event Center

The shocking thing is that there are still tickets available for this show. The other interesting thing is they are getting pretty close their quick turnaround-follow up to “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationship” with “Notes on a Conditional Form.” They’ve also been teasing it on social media, so perhaps we’ll get some brand new songs.

• Ben Kweller at The Urban Lounge

If there were ever a poster child for indie singer/songwriter, this would be the Ben you’re looking for. Earlier this year, Kweller announced his comeback after he and his family survived near peril from carbon monoxide poisoning while on vacation. It’s good to see he is healthy and back!

