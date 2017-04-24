Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 26th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Tim Kasher at Urban Lounge

Voice of Cursive and The Good Life brings his solo show to Salt Lake with Allison Weiss, and Westing. 21+ show

•Night for Sight at Grand America Hotel

Being a guy who would see the world blurrier than a Van Gough painting without eye insurance, I can appreciate the work these doctors do to help people all over the world to see. I find it hard to fathom something crueler than living in poverty and being blind. Life’s hard enough. There will be cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction along with other festivities. Cocktail attire required. There are 39 million blind individuals worldwide and 285 million with some form of visual impairment; 90 percent of them live in poverty in the developing world. A blind adult will only live two-thirds as long as sighted peers. Four out of every five blind people could be cured at any modern eye clinic, but most lack access to care – sometimes due to expense, but often because there are not enough doctors. Hosted by the Moran Eye Center

•Darrell Hammond at Wiseguys

You’ve seen his amazing impersonations, such as Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, on Saturday Night Live. Darrell is also known for being one of the most prolific comedians of his time. He holds the title of being the longest running cast member on SNL. He frequently tours comedy clubs and theaters boasting a number of brilliant impressions in his act that keep people laughing nationwide. Mr. Hammond is performing through Saturday at Wiseguys.

•Johnny Mathis at Eccles Theatre

Oh his “Voice of Romance Tour” Johnny is bringing older hips together in ways you probably don’t want to imagine. Best-known for his supremely popular hits like “Chances Are,” “It’s Not For Me To Say,” and “Misty”, Johnny has recorded more than 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career, he has had 3 songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard’s pop album charts. He has received 5 Grammy Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. He continues to be Columbia Records longest signed recording artist. GET SOME! Also, bonus points if you imagine Joe Pesci beating the shit out of some guy in a Scorsese film every time you hear Mathis.

•Beergoonies at Lagoon

Because they don’t allow drinking (or doing much of anything) at Raging Waters anymore a group of innovators decided to inject extra fun in the place where fun is. Beers, Sun, Friends, Roller Coasters, Prizes and Good Times in our own Private Party Terrace at Lagoon Amusement Park. All Beergoonies Group participants MUST PURCHASE A TICKET OPTION IN ADVANCE here on this site prior to the event in order to join us. TICKET OPTION #1 will include a Discount Voucher that you will take to the ticket window to purchase a Lagoon Day Pass and TICKET OPTION #2 will include an actual Lagoon Day Pass good to use at the entry gate. Both options come with ice cold Bohemian Brewery beers among many other things!!

•Bayside and Say Anything at The Complex

Such a torrid relationship I’ve had with the music of Max Bemis of Say Anything this. I think they debut album might be one of the best debuts of all time, but like many of the mid-2000 bands, it was pretty much downhill from there. I am on the fence on going. It’s somewhat like going to coffee with an ex you haven’t seen in a long time. Is it work re-hashing the past or could new sparks fly? Could be dangerous either way. The struggle, you guys. The struggle.

•May Day

Behave yourselves.

•David Sedaris at Eccles Theatre

Your mom giggles over his books, and you know his sister Amy from “Strangers with Candy.” Well, get with it. He is a funny guy with funny stories and a high-pitched funny voice. If you an get tickets, you will have the best Tuesday ever. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of North America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever and Holidays on Ice, as well as collections of personal essays, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, and his most recent book, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, each of which became an immediate bestseller.

