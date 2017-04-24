Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 23, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Bishop Briggs “The Way I Do”
  • Rise Against “The Violence”
  • Gorillaz “Andromeda”
  • Weezer “Feels Like Summer”
  • Paramore “Hard Times”
  • Royal Blood “Lights Out”
  • Blavenavon “Orthodox Man”
  • New Politics “One of Us”
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilerness “So Close”
  • Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
  • Saint Motel “Destroyer”
  • Sir Sly “High”
  • Cold War Kids “So Tied Up” feat. Bishop Briggs
  • Bleachers “Don’t Take the Money” feat. Lorde

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top