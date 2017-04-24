X96 I.P.O. | April 23, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Bishop Briggs “The Way I Do”
- Rise Against “The Violence”
- Gorillaz “Andromeda”
- Weezer “Feels Like Summer”
- Paramore “Hard Times”
- Royal Blood “Lights Out”
- Blavenavon “Orthodox Man”
- New Politics “One of Us”
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilerness “So Close”
- Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
- Saint Motel “Destroyer”
- Sir Sly “High”
- Cold War Kids “So Tied Up” feat. Bishop Briggs
- Bleachers “Don’t Take the Money” feat. Lorde
