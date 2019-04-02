Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 3rd

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Bill Nye “The Science Guy” at the Dee Event Center

He helped raised you by teaching you to enjoy, appreciate, and fear science…as you should. Now bow before him in his mighty real-life presence and LEARN!

• Broods at In the Venue

Touring on their new album, “Don’t Feed the Pop Monster”, the New Zeland duo first hit the big time with their song “Bridges” and “Free” in 2016, you won’t want to miss them. It’s the perfect Friday night show.

• Complexions: Bach to Bowie at Kingsbury Hall

This contemporary celebration of dance features a “groundbreaking mix of styles ranging from ballet to hip hop.” This dance group was founded by Alvin Ailey, Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden, mentioned often on So You Think You Can Dance. This is an evening to celebrate the life of David Bowie.

• Richard Marx at the Egyptian Theatre

He’ll be right in Park City, waiting for you. They man, the myth, the best Twitter feed I’ve read in a long time. I haven’t even mentioned that he is the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach Billboard’s Top 5. Shows through the 7th!

• The Interrupters at The Depot

You have some solid music choices tonight…you’re got The Interrupters at The Depot whose hero-like ways brought guitar like we used to miss back the radio from a bit with “She Kerosene” at the end of 2018. Their new track, “I Gave You Everything” is currently in spots 1, 2, and 3 on my most listening to playlist on my phone.

• Hozier at the Union Events Center

A bohemian Jesus, this show sold out pretty quick when it was announced last year. His verse will have you raptured in ecstasy as you put down Cutthroat after Cutthroat. Get there early and don’t miss Jade Bird.

• Scott Silven at Kingsbury Hall

The “Wonders at Dusk” show features the utmost example of prestidigitation-ishness this side of the spirit realm. Silven’s training in hypnosis, psychology, and the performing arts for an uncommon evening of awe-inspiring intrigue. I am pretty sure that right after this clip, Megyn Kelly disappeard from NBC.

• Ben Folds at Abravanel Hall

These days Mr. Folds is a composer-at-large, an academic Elton John, a traveling musician who will sit in with the Utah Symphony and play you some of my all-time favorite songs.

