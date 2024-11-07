Radio From Hell | 11.07.2024

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and then Kerry gives us the latest Geek News. After that, we award the Boner of the Day, Gina reads an Email of Interest that made her feel a little better about yesterday and talk to Victoria about the newest season of Real Housewives of SLC. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Bill has a 2nd Email of Interest but this time it’s from Texas. And as always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news!

Watch Above or Listen Below!