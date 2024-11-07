Geek News on the Radio for November 7th, 2024

The Fly Remake, Set in Same Universe of Original

A new creation of The Fly is being created by Nikyatu Jusu is currently under wraps. Set in the same universe as the original movie, there will be lots to see.

Mole People NYC Movie

Bob Savage is directing now directing a new horror movie called Mole People inspire by the 1956 The Mole People movie.

God of War TV Series

It’s been discussed for years players wanting a God of War TV Show and it may just be happening. Amazon has brough on Ronald D. Moore as the show as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

The Running Man More Cast

The Running Man movie has added William H. Macy in the ever growing cast, including Michael Cere, Emilia Jones and more.

