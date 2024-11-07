Boner of the Day for November 7th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: ONE-OF-A-KIND JESUS….RUINED.
A one of a kind 7ft tall statue of Jesus Christ was vandalized in Ogden over the weekend. Commissioned by Gordon B. Hinckley in the 1990s and placed recently at Leavitt’s Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park, police are looking for any information for a reward. “Our hearts are shattered to share that our beloved Jesus statue, which was placed in our park only a week ago, has been vandalized,” a Facebook post from the mortuary read. “This is a painful loss for our community, as it was a symbol of peace, inspiration and solace for so many.” Sarah Moser, marketing/media specialist at Leavitt’s Mortuary said that two men approached the statue around 8 p.m. Sunday. They removed the lights surrounding the statue and then proceeded to cover it with blue and black spray paint. The vandalizers were caught on the security cameras but there are no clear shots of their faces.
Boner Candidate #2: WAS IT HIS BIBLICAL VALUES THAT DROVE HIM TO KIDDY PORN?
The former leader of a conservative Christian voter outreach program in favor of Donald Trump has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse materials. Jason Yates, 55, the former CEO of evangelical nonprofit My Faith Votes, has been charged with 8 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials. According to court documents, a relative of Yates found a hard drive containing “more than 100 sexually explicit images and videos of children under 14-years-old, as well as eight pieces of media involving children between the ages of five and 7-years-old. They gave it to another relative, who then handed the drive over to law enforcement.” When meeting with investigators, he refused to give the password to the hard drive but also revealed that he had a prior expunged conviction related to child sex abuse materials according Religion News Service added.
Boner Candidate #3: THE ELECTION HAS MADE AMERICA GOOD FOR PEOPLE LIKE TATE.
Andrew Tate has turned to social media after the election to inform everyone he is “moving back to America” now that “THE BULLETPROOF OUTLAW IS IN CHARGE.” according to one of his past posts on X. Tate, a former kickboxing champion, social media influencer who was apprehended in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape back in 2022 has been living in the UK since he has duel citizenship.