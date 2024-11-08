Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 8th, 2024

Opening November 8, 2024

Memoir of a Snail – animated depression drama from Australia – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Director: Adam Elliot

Stars: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sarah Snook, Eric Bana

A bittersweet memoir of a melancholic woman called Grace Pudel – a hoarder of snails, romance novels, and guinea-pigs. via IMDB

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – Jesus-centered Christmas drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Director: Dallas Jenkins

Stars: Kynlee Heiman, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Judy Greer

Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. via IMDB

Heretic – Religious-themed psychological thriller – theaters – 3 1/2 stars



Directors: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Stars: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East

Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse in the house of a strange man. via IMDB

———

Next week:

• Red One

• A Real Pain