Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 8th, 2024

Opening November 8, 2024
Memoir of a Snail – animated depression drama from Australia – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
Adam Elliot
Stars: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sarah Snook, Eric Bana
A bittersweet memoir of a melancholic woman called Grace Pudel – a hoarder of snails, romance novels, and guinea-pigs. via IMDB
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – Jesus-centered Christmas drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Dallas Jenkins
Stars: Kynlee Heiman, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Judy Greer
Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. via IMDB
Heretic – Religious-themed psychological thriller – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
Stars: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East
Two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse in the house of a strange man. via IMDB
———
Next week:
• Red One
• A Real Pain