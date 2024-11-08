Boner of the Day for November 8th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I WANTED HER TO GO TO HEAVEN AND AVOID THE DEVIL
A doctor has surrendered his own license after his disgusting response towards a woman who revealed she had an abortion. Dr Lucien Cox asked his patient if she, “had Jesus in her life” as well if she “wanted to go to heaven.” A statement from the hospital read, “Rather than proceed to a costly hearing, Dr. Cox decided to surrender his license, as he had closed his office and had been planning to retire from the practice of medicine for some time.” Dr. Cox has since denied he denied making any comments “about the devil or about going to heaven,” and merely “advised the patient [who had had an abortion] about a Bible study program that she might find helpful,” according to his client. Dr. Cox as well denied another allegation of attempting to examine a second patient’s uterus via her rectum.
Boner Candidate #2: AND NOW HER BOWL IS GONE
Friend of the program Jared writes us, “Halloween is interesting for us as my wife was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 44 years ago on Halloween. We always put a bowl of candy out with a corny “please take one, turn the bowl over if you take the last one”. And then we leave and have dinner somewhere nice. Like Bout Time or Taco Taco or Lee’s Mongolian Diner…What bothers me about the attached video isn’t the value of the stolen candy, but the callousness. She was the first person to come up to the house. In the video clip just prior to the one attached, she walks up, reads the sign, and takes one. Thirty seconds later, she walks up quickly with the bag, grabs the entire bowl, and hops in the passenger side of a black car. Welcome to the neighborhood I guess. She fits in with most of the others here. The bowl she took was a cheap, stamped steel mixing bowl someone gave us at our wedding … in 1999… The value is here: after my wife’s stroke during the COVID-19 lockdown, she’s attached deep sentimental value to simple things. And now her bowl is gone. Jesus.”
Boner Candidate #3: SHE’LL DO ANYTHING I WANT AND SHE WONT TALK BACK
Lamar Odom was treated to a secret discount the sex doll factory, RealDoll. He used the unique opportunity to customize a sex doll after his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. Some would compare his tour of RealDoll to a NSFW version of the movie Willy Wonka, and RealDoll did not leave him disappointed. Most of their dolls sell for $8K and $20K, but sources state that RealDoll cut him a deal. The doll isn’t complete yet, but he should receive it sometime before the holidays.