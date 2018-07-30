Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of August 1st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Weezer and Pixies at USANA

Who would have thought that a 35-year-old Toto song, covered by Weezer would be such a hit! 311, Disturbed, Gary Jules…they probably all knew. Anyway, always a good time, Weezer, Pixies, and who I am really excited for, Sleigh Bells, perform at USANA.

•Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks at Urban Lounge

Indie darling and former member of Pavement and Silver Jews is touring with his latest band with opener Soccer Mommy. 21+ Show

• The Decemberists at Deer Valley

If you haven’t listened to The Decemberists new album, I’ll Be Your Girl, you really should. It’s a progressive album in this band that can come off as quite fanciful and sometimes anachronistic in the best possible way. Tickets are still on sale starting at $49. This is a great venue to see them in.

• Broken Social Scene at Ogden Amphitheatre

Only two more Ogden Twilights after this. Indie favorites, Broken Social Scene along with In Tall Buildings and Joshua James are set to perform. Don’t forget, you can use your ticket to ride Frontrunner, so take advantage.

• Godsmack and Shinedown at USANA

Yeaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhwwwwww!

• Death Cab For Cutie at Red Butte Garden

To think they used to be this Seattle band that played the Big Ass Show and now they’ve graduated to playing Red Butte. Man…how time changes things. They also have a new album out on August 17th called Thank You For Today. Oh, this show is SOLD OUT, so if you want tickets, hit up the classifieds where tickets are going from $80 to $250.

• Marc Maron at Wiseguys

Podcast icon and TV star, Marc Maron, comes to Wiseguys downtown. I am guessing we will get some talk about cats, guitars, and his hatred for comic book movies. Shows through Saturday.

• Pedal Provo Ghost Tours

Take a ride through the Provo Cemetary and other haunted and historic places around the city for an all-ages spooky time. As the website points out, “Almost everything in Provo closes early. Finally, something awesome that starts late at night.”

• Salt Lake City Weekly Battle of The DJs at The Depot

One DJ shall rule them all and get a spot opening for Diplo when the Salt Lake Community College Twilight Concert Series gets underway as it returns to the Gallivan Center for its 31st year! 8 DJs will compete for the spot plus $500! 21+ event.

• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Deer Valley

In their continuing “…with the Utah Symphony” series will feature the apparently unstoppable (I know, I’ve tried) Big Bad Voodoo Daddy for their brand of swing with high-falutin’ pastiche of the Utah Symphony.

• Sleeping with Sirens at The Complex

Black shirts, manscara, and tats. That’s all you need to know. Oh, that and it’s their “Chill Out” tour so they’re going acoustic. The Rocket Summer and Lulick will be joining them.

• Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, and Pepper at Library Square

Remember to stop in and read a book before the show. Reading is fundamental. It just so happens that this being at Library Square makes it very convenient. They, ya know, go get all groovy.

•Chromeo and STRFKR at Ogden Amphitheatre

Bring all your funk for this Tuesday night Ogden Twilight because it’s the second to the last show and it’s the drop n’ pop ’till you can’t stoppin’ist of them all. Chromeo is great even if their songs feel like carbon copies of themselves. STRFKR is certainly worth showing up early for. I’m taking the night off for this, so expect next week’s calendar to feel the effects…oi!

•Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday at The Union Events Center

Still at it…after all these years!

