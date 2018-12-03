Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of December 5th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Minus the Bear at The Complex

Much like the polar bears, this bear is going away too. It’s sad, right? Well, we can still save the polar bears (hopefully) but Minus the Bear is on their farewell tour, so if you ever loved this band, you better get on getting tickets.

• Wreaths and Wine

Floral designer, Kelley Neal, will help you make the perfect holiday wreath. Admission includes instruction, wine, and food! 21+ and we’re told spots are limited.

• Atreyu at The Depot

Metalscream, metalcore, screamcore…whatever you want to call it, Atreyu has been at it for 10 years. Don’t miss them along with Sleep Signal, Ice Nine Kills, and May Fire.

• Silverstein & Hawthorn Heights at The Depot

Need more screamo-like fulfillment in your life after seeing Atreyu? Well, maybe they aren’t quite in the same category. After all, Silverstein is Canadian, so you know they will be very courteous. Oh, and it’s a celebration as this tour is commemorating “When Broken is Easily Fixed” that turns 15 this year.

• Jim Gaffigan at Vivint Smart Home Arena

The pigment-challenged one is bringing his “The Fixer” upper tour to Salt Lake for a second night (he was there on the first). He’s a comedian, actor, Grammy winner, author, and I hear he makes a mean Hot Pocket.

• Brunch at Brewvies

Free movie! Home Alone will be screening starting at 11 am. Breakfast options include breakfast burritos, pancakes, biscuits & gravy with $3 drink special. Speaking of which…it’s a bar, so you must be at least 21 to attend. You knew that though.

• The English Beat at The State Room

Iconic English band, The English Beat, will no doubt pack out The State Room. This is a 21+ show. Perfect Tuesday night!

