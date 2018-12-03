DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese Working Together on New Film

Martin Scorsese’s legendary filmmaking career has seen him work with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. But the three working on a movie together? It’s never happened… until now. DiCaprio, De Niro and Scorsese are uniting to work on a new project. Now for the bad news. We have no idea what the project is. De Niro has confirmed that the three men are joining forces. This news comes as Scorsese and De Niro work on the post-production process for their new gangster epic, The Irishman.

