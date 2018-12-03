Marijuana Comes To Michigan On Thursday

Michiganders can finally smoke weed legally starting Thursday, as The Great Lakes State becomes the first in the Midwest to decriminalize cannabis. Following approval of medical marijuana a decade ago, voters returned to the booth on November 6th, approving recreational use of the drug for those over 21-years-old. For the moment, no stores are licensed to sell pot, so users will have to grow their own, which is allowed under the law, or obtain it some other way. Up to 2.5 ounces and 12 plants are the limits. So far 11 states, plus the District of Columbia, allow recreational reefer.

And we get Prop 2 in Utah…until the Utah State Legislature ignores the voters and does whatever it wants. Remember, when in doubt, elect the bums out!

