Vegan Academic Wants You To Stop Bringing Home The Bacon

If you’ve ever used expressions such as “bring home the bacon” or “killing two birds with one stone,” a vegan professor would like you to stop because you’re offending animal lovers.

Shareena Hamzah of Swansea University has joined animal rights group PETA in asking people to consider vegan-approved alternatives to those idioms in their speech.

Don’t “take the bull by the horns,” but rather, “take the flower by the thorns.” Instead of saying, there’s “more than one way to skin a cat,” replace it with “more than one way to peel a potato.” Hamzah feels, “The image of ‘killing two birds with one stone’ is, if anything, made more powerful by the animal-friendly alternative of ‘feeding two birds with one scone’.”

