Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of February 15th

•Neil deGrasse Tyson at Eccles Theater

Ahhhhh, look at the big brain on Neil. You know him from everywhere and especially the reboot of Cosmos. “Astrophysicist, cosmologist, author, and popularizer of science Neil deGrasse Tyson brings his new lecture, “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies,” to Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater on February 15, 2017. During the event, Tyson will highlight science in the movies, including what the industry gets right, what it attempts and gets wrong, and much more.” This show is very nearly sold out, so you may have to hit up the classified if you want seats next to each other.

•Circa Survive at The Complex

Tis a time to be sentimental about your emo past. Join Circa Survive as they celebrate that they aren’t Story of the Year at The Complex.

•RKDN EP Release Party at Kilby Court

RKDN will be celebrating the release their new EP, “No More Nightmares” with the help of Brogan Kelby and Spirit City.

•Hell’s Belles at O.P. Rockwell in Park City

It’s the somewhat imitating but always infatuating AC/DC cover band it taking over Saturday night in Park City.

•Trek Polar Social Roll

Come and enjoy the brisk end-of-winter air with the folks from the Salt Lake Bicycle Company. “Nothing warms the soul like an afternoon outside with family and friends. Join Salt Lake City Bicycle Co. for the Trek Polar Social Roll—a winter ride through Central City and Liberty Park at a pace perfect for families, new riders, and experienced cyclists alike. Bring a thermos with coffee, hot chocolate, or whatever else you need to keep warm. Need an excuse to dress up or add some flair to your ride? Costumes and decorated bikes are highly encouraged!” The ride will kick off at SLC Bicycle Co. and pop over to Rye for some drinks and dinner and then back to the bike shop. RSVP by following the link below.

•Electronics and Your Cosplay at Anarchy Girls Cospace

With comic con season coming up you need to up your game, so hit up the Anarchy Girl workshop. “Join Anarchy Girls and Quantum Entanglement Props for this exciting workshop. Bring in your Cosplay/Prop finished or not and we will help you get it lit and cooled.”

•Bob Saget at Wiseguys

Danny Tanner like you never knew him. If you’ve ever spent any time enjoying Mr. Saget’s stand up, you know it’s best enjoyed with flexible morals. Can’t think of a better way to spend a Sunday after a long day at the pews. There are two shows tonight and two shows tomorrow. 21+ – he’s not doing funny voices over your home movies.

•Authority Zero at Elevate

Tuesdays are for screamers.

