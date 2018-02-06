Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of February 7th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•The Toasters at Liquid Joe’s

Get your two tones on at Liquid Joe’s as they combine forces with Sexwax Surfers at this 21+ show!

•Music Meets Movies at Brewvies

It’s International Clash Day (well, Wednesday was) so there is one movie we must watch, Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten. A Sundance classic to celebrate the life of the iconic life of Joe Strummer. Tickets go on sale at the door at 6:30p and the movie starts an hour later, so get there early. This will sell out. 21+

•Howard Jones at the Egyptian Theatre

Head up to Park City so Howie can learn to get to know you well. It’s sold out, but you know…there’s always the classifieds. Also, he’s playing through the 11th. Good god!

•David Bowie Tribute Night at Urban Lounge

Bowie can you hear me? Probably not, but you can hear some great bands play his music and enjoy some beers at Urban Lounge. I recommend the Kiitos! Performing will be Major Tom & The Moonboys, 90s Television, Static Replica, The Poppees, and Will Sartain. 21+

•All Star Monster Truck Tour at Maverik Center

The biggest wheels you’ve ever seen, Bilbo! Take that ring and toss it in the pit and they will crush it. The all-watching eye doesn’t even know. I just wanted to put some Lord of the Rings in here. Runs through Saturday.

•Naughty by Nature at Park City Live

Just don’t get down with O.P.P. It’s not as safe as it used to be. Get down with yourself and save yourself a co-pay. It’s their 25th anniversary and you’re old.

•Sleeping with Sirens at The Complex

That ol neo-scream’ol.

•Black Hearts Ball at Area 51

Taking a break from Fetish Night this 21+ event comes from the creators of Goth Prom present a special Valentine’s event “Black Hearts Ball.” An evening of tragic love songs with all lady DJ’s featuring DJ Delilah, DJ D.R.O.W.N. & DJ Mikhell. Ticket on sale at Blue Boutique and at the door.

•Cupid’s Club Crawl

Share the love with Salt Lake City weekly even if you have no one to share it with. Crawl to 4 downtown bars from 5 pm – 10 pm. Then join us for Cupid’s After Party from 10 pm until Gub Herbert says no more! $15 Ticket includes: Cupid Costume Contest Speed Dating / Deal Breaker Games for both singles & couples Hide & Seek Roses $5 Drink Specials Cupid Photo Booth Stop Light Glow Sticks: Green “Single & ready to mingle” Yellow “It’s complicated” Red “In a Relationship” PLUS access to Cupid’s After Party Prizes will include dinner for 2 at local restaurants and additional sponsored prizes.

•27th Annual Chili Open at Little America

Chow down and help out with proceeds going to charity. There will be cocktails, silent auction and dinner!

