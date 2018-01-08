Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of January 10th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria at The Complex

Feeling extra cheery or optimistic! Fix that as BVB and AA take up the stage at The Complex! It’s The Resurrection Tour, though, so I suppose there’s hope in that.

•FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley

The world’s best freestyle skiers come together this winter for the Visa Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort. Watch as competitors twist, fly and race their way to the podium on the same runs used during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. All events are free to the public. Runs through tomorrow.

•Joel McHale at Wiseguys

Park and Rec, The Soup, and more! Joel McHale will be at Wiseguys at The Gateway tonight and tomorrow. He has also released a book called “Thanks for the Money: How to Use My Life Story to Become the Best Joel McHale You Can Be” in 2016. Joel McHale is one of the most sought-after comedians and actors in the industry. McHale recently wrapped his twelfth and final season of E!’s The Soup in which he satirized pop culture and current events. He is also best known for his starring role on the hit comedy series Community, which wrapped its sixth season on Yahoo after five seasons on NBC. McHale can most recently be seen on Fox’s revival of The X-Files, where he plays a conservative news anchor. He also continues to perform his stand-up act around the country to sold-out audiences.

•X96 Night at Brighton

Use your X96 Worker’s Union Card at Brighton and get your night-riding lift ticket for on $25 every Friday this season!

•Sock Puppet Workshop at The Art Factory

Sure, you’ve thought a lot about becoming a sock puppet professional in 2018. Well, some dreams do come true. Join the lovely folks (I don’t know them personally, but I imagine people that would host a sock puppet workshop to be the nicest people around) and make some art, then hit the streets and recreate Fiddler on the Roof in sock puppet form – puppet-busking. I love everything about this! Only $12 per puppet and all ages are welcome.

•Utah International Auto Expo at Southtowne Expo Center

Over 350 vehicles including exotic and supercars will be on display. Take a test drive, and have experts answer all your questions. Zoomie vroom vroom!

•Viennese Waltz for Beginners at DF Dance Studio

Every Tuesday through January you can add the Viennese Waltz to your repertoire of puppet making and car watching. What a time to be alive! Viennese Waltz is an elegant and fluid dance and a must know for the Vienna Ball, hosted by the Salt Lake Symphony on Feb. 11th. This course will teach you the steps and technique to spend a fun evening dancing this classy style. No partner required.

