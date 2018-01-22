Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of January 24th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Good Riddance at Metro Music Hall

Another SLC Punx approved show with Good Riddance bring along Hi-Fi Murder (an extremely creep Utah reference), and DTA. 21+ show.

•STRFKR at The Depot

Straight outta Portland, one of the best albums to come out of 2016, Being No One, Going Nowhere, STRFKR might not have the friendliest of names, but they have some amazing songs. I highly recommend this show.

•Goblin Masquerade at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse

In my mind, I am picturing a cross between a David Bowie birthday party and Eyes Wide Shut. Just keep your costume on, okay. I’m thinking more of the spirit and look and less of the gross carnal display. Don’t have a mask? They will have some for sale at the door, but I’ve given you a heads up so you have plenty of time to make something fantastic. 21+.

•Silverstein at The Depot

Just the right amount of scream-o or emo or whatever label is appropriate. Rock and roll? Maybe?

•Polar Plunge at Sheraton Salt Lake

Hurry and raise at least $50 for the Special Olympics and you’ll have the honor of taking the plunge into a freezing pool in the middle of winter.

•Hippo Campus at The Complex

Great band from Minnesota that you may have heard me play a few times on X96 Xposed. They are bringing along Sure Sure.

