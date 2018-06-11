Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 13th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Violent Femmes at Red Butte Gardens

If you didn’t get tickets, don’t bother asking to borrow the car tonight. Tickets are going from $50 to $150 a pop for this sold-out show.

•Craft Beer Cocktail Workshop at The Gateway

Beer, not just for drinking as it’s poured anymore, nope. Kiitos will be at the Gateway kickin’ drinkin’ knowledge your way. After enjoying delicious beer samples, attendees will learn about the process for making a Hops and Chamomile Simple Syrup for tasty beer cocktails. The workshop will conclude with attendees crafting their very own custom dessert drinks featuring Kiito’s Coffee Cream Ale. Tickets are $55 and this is, of course, a 21 and over event.

• Little Dragon and Com Truise at Ogden Amphitheatre

Back up to Ogden you shall go. Unless, of course, you’re already in or around Ogden. Then just go. This week it’s an international fest with Sweden’s Twin Dragon and New York’s Com Truise

• Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival at The Gateway

Artists of all ages at Utah Foster Care’s Annual Chalk Art Festival at The Gateway. Experience a gallery of spectacular sidewalk murals, including 3D art, as well as kids’ activities, food trucks, and a special 801 Rocks display. It’s all free and benefits Utah kids in foster care, so it’s a good thing. Don’t be cynical.

• Brewvies in Ogden Outdoor Festival

Good lord, Ogden. The next thing you know, you’ll be hosting the Outdoor Retailers Convention. Hahaha, just kidding. Herbert won’t let that happen nor with the next guy. But, you’ll no longer have to travel to enjoy a beer, nachos and your favorite film without bratty kids asking stupid questions to their parents in their loud, little voices. Also, after seeing these seats, I want to know when Brewvies Salt Lake is getting a remodel.

• Mines and Wines Tour at Park City Museum

A three-hour, Park City tour (like Gilligan!) of six historic locations paired with great wines. We start at the Park City Museum where we enjoy a vintage sparkling wine made for the king and queen of Spain. Then we climb aboard a luxury vehicle for our other stops. Discover the Ontario Mine, Miner’s Hospital, First National Bank on Main Street, Silver King Consolidated HQ, and the Red Light District, where you’ll sip wines that Kirsten Fox, Headmistress, and executive sommelier, choose for each location. Light, paired snacks are included on the vehicle. Use of costume props are encouraged, but not required. Friendly reminder, you must be 21 years old. All this fun will cost you though, tickets are $187!

• 4th Annual Blues Festival at Gallivan Center

Just in time for Daddy’s Day. Let your pop get down in his new Tommy Bahama button-up and his Maui Jim sunglasses…and crocs and socks. Get him a few beers and watch him go full Blues Bros. 4th Annual Utah Blues Festival, Family friendly event, Kids 12 and under FREE, No outside food or beverages permitted. Premier Food Trucks, Beer, Wine, Water & Soda Available, Art & Craft Vendors, Non-Profit vendors, Rain or shine.

• 4th Annual Weebeer Festival at Golden Spike Event Center

Another beer fest. This time in Ogden. Get some! Oh, it’ll be outside, so feel free to bring your own shade and comfy outdoor chairs.

• Halloween in Summer

Magna’s old-timey Main Street gets creepy in the heat. Art on You Studios’ “Halloween in Summer Festival” is dedicated to expanding awareness and appreciation of Halloween through this annual all ages event which celebrates the history, traditions, multitude of Gothic, Dark, and Halloween Art, Horror Entertainment, and the growing, modern Halloween Phenomenon.

• Father’s Day Music and BBQ at Snowbird

Dad’s love mountains, BBQ, and music! It’s just good science.

• Los Lobos at Snowbasin

Same as above, but with Los Lobos, too!

• Trashcan Sinatras at Metro Music Hall

A band X96 used to play and I haven’t thought about in a very long time! Thanks for listener Brian Christian for pointing this out.

