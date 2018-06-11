Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Gina Barberi Diet Coke Taste Test

Food and Conversation

On this double shot episode, we invited Gina Barberi into the studio to taste and rate the new Diet Coke Flavors. This is a preview of one of our Let’s Go Eat Show Double Shot episodes, to get more, and to listen to part 2, visit Patreon.com and search “Let’s Go Eat Show.”

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.