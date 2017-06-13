Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 14th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Saint Motel at Salt City Sounds Concert Series

This free concert series continues at the Gallivan Center this week from a band you’ve heard quite a bit from on X96 over the last year with songs like “Move”, “Just My Type” and “Destroyer.” Special guests include Brogan Kelby, DJ Jarvicious and Morgan Whitney and the The Gold. This will be a great sh0w and it’s FREE! Doors at 6 pm and there is a full bar for those 21+.

•Sugarhouse Farmers Market at Fairmount Park

Maybe you need fresh veggies and artisan crafts more than a free concert. We’d call you crazy, but who are we to argue against hunger pangs? The market runs from 5 to 8 pm. Pets welcome!

•Louis the Child and Troyboi at Ogden Twilight

I love music and listen to a lot of it. That being said, I have no idea who this is. I don’t know Louis, had no idea he was a child and was lost even more when you throw Troyboi into the mix. So I did some research by asking our very nice waitress at Sapa this weekend about them. She looked like she knew a lot of things. Louis the Child is a duo out of Chicago who song titles vastly feature “featuring” right after the actual song title much like the one below featuring K. Flay. Essentially, for all intents and purposes, they are EDM. Troyboi is from the U.K. and makes Trap music, which means dance music combined with southern hip hip. Needless to you, you should bring your dancing shoes.

•Black Lips at Metro Music Hall

Straight outta Atlanta, but no Trap music, they are straing up rock and/or roll.





•Korn and Stone Sour at USANA

Sure some leaked documents from the government called this kind of music rubbish, but we know better. We grew up on “knick-knack patty-whack, give a dog a bone” in one fashion or another, right? Go rock out with your junk out! You deserve it.

•2017 Utah Blues Festival at Gallivan Center

I am not sure if this is what used to be called The Blues and Brews Festival and they just wanted to emphasize the music or it’s a whole new thing. We know it’s going to have blues though! This year the fest features performances from Kenny Neal, Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers, Samantha Fish, Annika Chambers, Harry Lee & The Back Alley Blues Band, Better Off With The Blues, and UBS Blues Youth Showcase.

•Ryan Adams at Eccles Center

A fine concert for Father’s Day – guitar-wielding rocker takes the stage at the Eccles. With decades of acclaimed work to his credit, and accolades ranging from “one of the most elegant singer-songwriters of his generation” (The New York Times) to “one of the few truly great roots-rock troubadours left” (Entertainment Weekly), Prisoner—Ryan Adams‘ first album of all-new original material since 2014’s Ryan Adams—is primed to add new superlatives to the C.V. of Jacksonville, NC’s most celebrated multiple-Grammy-nominee-and-zero-winner. Set for release February 17, 2017, via the partnership between his own PAX-AM label and Blue Note Records, Prisoner is somehow one of the most personal yet universal works of Ryan’s mercurial catalogue.

•Blues, Brews, BBQ at Snowbasin

This week the festival is featuring The Fleshtones, Penrose, and The Weekenders in the lovely scenery of Snowbasin.

We are excited to announce our 5th Anniversary Blues, Brews and BBQ Sunday Concert Series for this upcoming summer! The first show starts Sunday, June 11…until then enjoy our Spotify playlist of what’s to come. Link in bio ☝️ #snowbasinresort #snowbasinbbbbq A post shared by Snowbasin Resort (@snowbasinresort) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

•Def Leppard, Poison, and Tesla at USANA

Yes, all three. I used to rock out to all of them while rocking Morey Boogie t-shirts and skateboarding. I was a weird kid.

•Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at Kingsbury Hall

Genuine badass Nick Cave takes to the stage. If you’ve never seen Nick Cave, I can say that you won’t see a more intense show or a commanding performer than Nick Cave. Do not miss this!

•Dirty Dancing at Eccles Theatre

Emotions will run high, mostly because all of Patrick Swayze’s iconic performance are being turned into bad movie remakes or musicals, apparently. I will shed a tear over that. And Jerry Orbach…that breaks my feels, too. Even so, no one puts baby in the corner, so go forth and see this show. You’ll have…the time of your life! NAILED IT!

