Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 5th

• Dillion Francis at Ogden Amphitheatre

The 2019 Ogden Twilight kicks off with Los Angeles DJ, Dillion Francis. Always a great reason to head up to Ogden (given you don’t already live there) and have a good time.

• Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Depot

Get your 90’s life back at least for one evening at The Depot from a band who took their name from a Monty Python sketch.

• Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Utah State Fairpark

“Highland games competition, bagpipe bands, Scottish & Festival foods, vendors of Scottish & Celtic wares, Clan booths, storytellers, and fantastic concert with bands Molly’s Revenge and Wicked Tinker! Come get in touch with your Scottish side!” This event runs through Sunday!

• Downtown Farmer’s Market Opening Day at Pioneer Park

You need two things on a Saturday morning: coffee and spinach. You can get both as the very popular market opens up for 2019. Summer is here, folks! (technically not until the 21st, though)

• Chris Hardwick at Wiseguys Comedy

The guy who hosted that date show then pioneered in the style of shows where they talk about a program that you literally just finished watching will be at Wiseguys last night and tonight for 2 shows on each night.

• Park Silly Sunday Market

Ahhh yes, the season of markets. This one is up in Park City where the air is probably better than it will be in the valley.

• Powerman 5000 at The Royal

If memory serves this is the band that sung about when worlds collide and front by Rob Zombie’s little brother. Anyway, they will be at The Royal.

• Rob Thomas at The Depot

Powerman 5000 not putting you in your happy 90s place? Perhaps Mr. Thomas can help you find it. Touring solo, without his Matchbox 20 cohorts, but you can make a lovely Tuesday night at this 21+ show.

