X96 I.P.O. | June 2, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger”
- Warbly Jets “Propaganda”
- The Hives “I’m Alive”
- Barns Courtney “You and I”
- Angels and Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
- Of Monsters and Men “Alligator”
- Inhaler “My Honest Face”
- The Black Keys “Go”
- Foals “In Degrees”
- Hot Chip “Melody of Love”
- Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
- Sleater Kinney “Hurry on Home”
- Vampire Weekend “This Life”
- Rufus Du Sol “No Place”
