X96 I.P.O. | June 2, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger”
  • Warbly Jets “Propaganda”
  • The Hives “I’m Alive”
  • Barns Courtney “You and I”
  • Angels and Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
  • Of Monsters and Men “Alligator”
  • Inhaler “My Honest Face”
  • The Black Keys “Go”
  • Foals “In Degrees”
  • Hot Chip “Melody of Love”
  • Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
  • Sleater Kinney “Hurry on Home”
  • Vampire Weekend “This Life”
  • Rufus Du Sol “No Place”

Comments
