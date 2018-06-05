Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 6th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Steve Aoki at Gallivan Center

The kick off the Salt City Sounds Concert Series will be one for the books with Steve Aoki taking over the Gallivan Center. All-ages show, bit beer stands and a full bar for those 21 and up.

•Nonpoint and Butcher Babies at The Depot

21 and over…for the headbangers. Bonus! One of the members of one of these bands used to be a Radio From Hell intern.

• Flaming Lips at Ogden Amphitheatre

Two concert series kick-offs in one week! Someone must have paid tithing and is blessed!

• She Wants Revenge at Metro Music Hall

They want to huggin’ tear you apart…

• Downtown Art and Craft Market Opening Day at Pioneer Park

Summer hasn’t officially started until the Downtown Farmers Market kicks off! Head down to Pioneer Park this Saturday, June 9th for all of your favorite produce, prepared foods, arts, crafts, live music and more.

Beer and Saturdays go together live beer and Sundays. Uinta Brewing is celebrating twenty-five years of crafting some of Salt Lake’s finest craft beers, and you’re invited to the party! Join everyone for food, fun, live music featuring Joshy Soul and Hot House West, and of course, plenty of cold Uinta beer on June 9th from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Admission is free, but you must be 21+ to attend.

Come celebrate our 25th anniversary on June 9th! pic.twitter.com/LeoFEAPs9n — Uinta Brewing (@UintaBrewing) May 15, 2018

• New Found Glory & Bayside at The Complex

Amplified nose-singing, if that’s your thing. It’s actually a lot of people’s thing.

• 28th Annual Ogden Arts Festival

The Ogden Arts Festival is a fun, creative, interactive two-day community event located at the Ogden Municipal Gardens and Amphitheater. Entertainment includes artists booths, music, art demonstrations, graffiti walls, kids ‘ARTivities’, skateboarding, artisan food trucks and so much more!

• 2018 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games

With three days of heart-thumping competitions and foot-tapping entertainment, the 2018 Utah Scottish Festival is not to be missed. This year’s entertainment will feature festival favorites Molly’s Revenge, & the Wicked Tinkers!

• Bike Prom 2018

Bike Prom is back to celebrate the Bicycle Collective’s Sweet Sixteenth year in operation! Celebrate with us at the Gallivan this year with music, dancing, drawings, auction, games and more! Food trucks and Uinta Brewing will be on site as always. Bike Prom ride starts EARLY this year, Pioneer Park at 5 pm! As always, the ride is FREE OF CHARGE and there’s no need for a ticket. The party starts at Gallivan at 7 pm and tickets are on sale now or at the gate. Save $5 by buying a ticket beforehand. Downtown SLC’s outdoor gathering noise curfew affects us again this year so the main party ends at 10:30 pm, so join everyone in Gallivan Hall for an after party until 1 am! Due to space restrictions tickets are limited for the after party (and include the cost of drinks).

• Berlin at Metro Music Hall

The best way to get there is the metro. It will take your breath away.

• 10th Annual Brewfest at Snowbird

Live music, food stations, crafters, and vendors with over 25 local and national breweries sampling 3 to 5 of their finest brews. Admission is FREE!

• Blues, Blues, and Barbeque at Snowbasin

More Sunday, more beer…join everyone on the lawn at Earl’s Lodge on Sunday, June 10 for the Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert Series with Yarn, Canyon Kids, and Morgan Snow! Bring the family to Snowbasin Resort for award-winning BBQ, family-friendly activities and free live music for all ages! Every Sunday in the summer – noon to 5:30 pm.

