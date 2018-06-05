Win MINISTRY Tickets!

Jon Smith has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see MINISTRY this November every week day on X96.

Listen for the keyword, then be the 96th text with the correct keyword to 33986 and YOU WIN!

These are the specific contest rules for “Win Tickets to MINISTRY 11.23.18– Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 06/05/2018 – 06/08/2018. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets MINISTRY at The Depot on November 23rd, 2018 by texting a random keyword when solicited on-air to 33986 during the contest dates. (1) random text entry will be chosen as the winner. There is a limit of (3) entry attempts per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners must be over 21 as of November 23rd, 2018 to win tickets to MINISTRY at The Depot. Winners will be notified by text. Winner must reply via text with Full Name, Mailing Address, Date of Birth, and Email Address within 30 minutes of winning to claim their prize. Failure to reply in a timely manner will forfeit their tickets and no consolation prize will be awarded. Winners will claim their tickets at 50 West 300 South STE 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 5:00pm at the Broadway Media offices. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within 30 days of winning. Prize is valued at approximately $50.00. Prize is provided by Live Nation Entertainment.