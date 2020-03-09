Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 11th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Former Oingo Boingo Members at Liquid Joe’s

Okay, I had a lot of questions going into this. However, this seemed to sum it up: “Oingo Boingo Dance Party” featuring former members of Oingo Boingo is a high-energy romp of some of the greatest music of the time! Johnny Vatos, along with a large powerful band that includes former members, Sam “Sluggo” Phipps on sax, Carl Graves on vocals/keyboards, and Doug Legacy, who played on most of all the albums and toured for years in the band. The band includes Brendan McCreary on lead vocals, Mike “the Spike” on rhythm guitar/vocals, Freddy Hernandez on bass and Woody Aplanalp on lead guitar. The ensemble also features the signature “Great Horn Section” with Brian Swartz on trumpet, Humberto Ruiz on trombone, and of coarse “Sluggo” on sax. This non-stop set includes all the Bonigo hit’s [sic] that keep the fan’s moving and coming back for more.” I hope that answers all your questions. It answered about 3 of mine.

hey everybody! don’t forget were in Salt Lake City UT Friday March 13th! You will find us at Liquid Joes for a St. Paddy’s Celebration #OingoBoingo #LiquidJoes @LiquidJoesUT

for tickets 🎫 👉🏻 https://t.co/aPeHC5LOas pic.twitter.com/0DduhU6Of0 — OINGO BOINGO former members (@OBDPOFFICIAL) February 18, 2020

• 46th Annual AutoRama at the Mountain America Expo Center

Vroomy vroom, baby! 3 days of gears and steering wheels at the Mountain America Expo Center. Featuring Hollywood show cars featured in “Ford v Ferrari”, hot rod art, Steve Darnell from “Vegas Rod Rats”, lowriders, Spider-Man, and more. The 46th Annual AutoRama runs today through Sunday.

• X96 $25 Night Riding at Brighton

Just text “Brighton” to 33986 and we will send you back a coupon to use at Brighton Friday night and ride for only $25! Send it.





• Nick Swardson at Wiseguys

From “Malibu’s Most Wanted” to “Reno 911”, Nick Swardson will be performing two sets tonight and two tomorrow at Wiseguy’s downtown at The Gateway.

• Hell’s Belles at The Commonwealth Room

Hell’s Belles is celebrating 20 years of playing songs of a band that’s about 47 years old. Though the rockers have been giving the blessing of Angus Young of AC/DC himself, so you know they’re good. Certainly worth going if you ‘ve never seen them. 21+ show.

• St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Hibernian Society of Utah’s parade will get going around 10 am at 500 east and 200 south and head westbound on 200 south, ending on State Street.

• Iliza Shlesinger at Abravanel Hall

Very funny standup and now Netflix star (that was her in “Spencer Confidential” you might have caught this weekend), is performing at Abravanel Hall. Few tickets are remaining for this show, so if you want to go, get your tickets now.

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE, NO CODE NEEDED! https://t.co/dxmHR7oaxt pic.twitter.com/ClWjxiUpLB — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) February 28, 2020





• 10th Annual Un-Official Saint Patrick’s Day Party at Gracie’s

The tent will go up after the parade and you can head over to Gracie’s and enjoy brunch from 10 am to 3 pm with live music from Fat Apollo & The Cellulites play the tent stage 8 pm-11 pm followed by DJ Che and DJ ChaseOne2 and yes, there will be green beer.

View this post on Instagram Happy st’pattys day!! A post shared by Heather (@rebel_yelle13) on Mar 17, 2019 at 4:39pm PDT

• Tool at Maverik Center

Yeah, they were just here but to be fair, they played Vivint Smart Home Arena and this time they’re at Maverik Center. Tickets are still available for this show. It’s TOOL!

• Wilco at Eccles Theatre

If watching Maynard do his little kooky dance doesn’t do it for you, perhaps a reasonable button-up shirt, some nice slacks, flip flops, and some nice beard oil is more your style. Jeff Tweedy and the boys are rolling through with their Ode to Joy Tour.

